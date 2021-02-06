Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 16,899,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

