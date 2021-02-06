Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Tencent to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Investec lowered Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.46.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $914.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

