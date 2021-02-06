Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Short Interest Up 13.0% in January

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Shares of TPX opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

