Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

