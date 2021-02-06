Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,364 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $3,832,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

