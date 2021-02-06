Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,067 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,702,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $34.10 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

