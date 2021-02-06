Tellor Price Tops $36.78 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $36.78 or 0.00091940 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and approximately $91.15 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.01211520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.13 or 0.06531939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00052367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005864 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,769,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,539 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

