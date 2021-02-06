Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

