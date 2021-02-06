Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE TDS opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
