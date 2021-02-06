Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $385.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

