Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

TLTZY opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

