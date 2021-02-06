Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS remained flat at $$7.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $340.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

