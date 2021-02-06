TD Securities Boosts Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$6.00

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.27.

Shares of ERF opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.43. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$7.23.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

