TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $998,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $893,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

