TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

