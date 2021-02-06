Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TWODF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Taylor Wimpey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

