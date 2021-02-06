Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.55 on Friday. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,641 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $15,112,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.