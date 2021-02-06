T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

