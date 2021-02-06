T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $96,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

