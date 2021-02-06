Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $70.09 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $70.09 million and $4.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00397928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 606,046,968 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

