Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $224.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys is hurting from supply-chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic. The company is also witnessing stiff competition. Moreover, geopolitical challenges coupled with uncertainties related to restrictions over trade with Huawei are other woes. However, Synopsys is benefiting from strong design wins owing to a robust product portfolio. Growth in work-from-home and e-learning trends induced by the coronavirus pandemic is driving demand for bandwidth. Moreover, strong traction for Synopsys’ Fusion Compiler product boosted the top line. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Moreover, rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is driving investments in new compute and ML architectures. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $272.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $280.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

