Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Sells $12,802.74 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $12,802.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,254 shares in the company, valued at $716,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

