Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

SYNA stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

