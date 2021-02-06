Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.