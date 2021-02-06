Swedbank AB (publ)’s (SWDBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWDBY stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

