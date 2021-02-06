Swedbank AB (publ)’s (SWDBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021 // Comments off

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWDBY stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.