SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after buying an additional 540,418 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after buying an additional 348,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after buying an additional 268,845 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

