Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.40. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 5,318,955 shares traded.

SGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underpeform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 775,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$186,048.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares in the company, valued at C$434,835.12.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

