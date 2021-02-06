Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $35,407.26

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $35,407.26 and $1,330.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

