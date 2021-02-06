Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $162.26 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

