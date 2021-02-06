Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 43,424 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

