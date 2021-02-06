Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

