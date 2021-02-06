(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.
Shares of STZ.B opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.02. (STZ.B) has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39.
(STZ.B) Company Profile
