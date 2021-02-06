(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Shares of STZ.B opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.02. (STZ.B) has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39.

(STZ.B) Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

