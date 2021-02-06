Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 144,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 514,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

