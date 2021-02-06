Strs Ohio Sells 5,459 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $242.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.