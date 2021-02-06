Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 127,308 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $105.89.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.