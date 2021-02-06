Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,471 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.