Strs Ohio Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Herc worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

