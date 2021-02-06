Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 421.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,013,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,625,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $693,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,060 shares of company stock worth $10,735,891 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

