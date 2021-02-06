Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $27.13 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

