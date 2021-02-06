Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

