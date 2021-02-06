Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

GAB opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

