Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,601,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $257.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

