Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after buying an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $64.45 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

