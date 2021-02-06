Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.91% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $2,033,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $466,000.

NASDAQ MILN opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

