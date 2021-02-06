Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $637,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.