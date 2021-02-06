STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.62

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $33.93. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 2,321,337 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.87 ($42.20).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.62.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.