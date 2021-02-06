SteepCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $110,616.37 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.01154863 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000210 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

