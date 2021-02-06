Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

