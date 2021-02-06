State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

