State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

ADI stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

