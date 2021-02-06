State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.